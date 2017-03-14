Livermore: Robbery suspects linked to...

Livermore: Robbery suspects linked to multiple East Bay pharmacy heists

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Police identified two East Palo Alto men as the pair arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, and weapons enhancements after a series of pharmacy robberies. Eric Vargas, 43, and Jesus Aguilar, 23, were in custody at Santa Rita Jail after police stopped a silver Range Rover SUV on Scenic Road just north of North Vasco Road on Monday.

