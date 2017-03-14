Livermore: Robbery suspects linked to multiple East Bay pharmacy heists
Police identified two East Palo Alto men as the pair arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, and weapons enhancements after a series of pharmacy robberies. Eric Vargas, 43, and Jesus Aguilar, 23, were in custody at Santa Rita Jail after police stopped a silver Range Rover SUV on Scenic Road just north of North Vasco Road on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Luke A
|213
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Lovey
|93
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|14Norte14
|5
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC