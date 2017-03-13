Identiv Reports Q4, Fiscal Year 2016 ...

Identiv Reports Q4, Fiscal Year 2016 Results

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Security Sales & Integration

Identiv posted GAAP gross profit margin of 43% in the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, compared to 44% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 and 22% in the fourth quarter of 2015. FREMONT, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Medic14261 57
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 7 hr Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Luke A 213
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11) Mar 10 Lovey 93
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Mar 10 14Norte14 5
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC