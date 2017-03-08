Hurricane Electric Continues Commitme...

Hurricane Electric Continues Commitment to Middle East and Africa with Major Network Buildouts

Yesterday

Latest expansion in Dubai, Djibouti, and Nairobi will provide additional redundancy and reliability for greater Internet connectivity in the Middle East and Africa )-- Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone , announced today a significant buildout of its global IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa. In response to increased global traffic, Hurricane Electric is redundantly building its network into both Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Fremont, CA

