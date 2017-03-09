Fremont will require locking mailboxes on new homes
Fremont will be updating part of the city's code to require all new residential developments to include locking mailboxes, a step the city hopes may stem the tide of recent mail thefts. "You're going to buy a new mailbox anyways, you might as well buy one with a lock for five bucks more, right?," Schwob said, adding that the change wouldn't significantly alter how developers and contractors do their work.
