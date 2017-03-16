Fremont: Two minors admit to spray-pa...

Fremont: Two minors admit to spray-painting swastika on Horner portable

A pair of 15-year-old boys have admitted to spray-painting graffiti, including a swastika, on a portable classroom at Horner Junior High School in Fremont, police said. Geneva Bosques, a spokeswoman for the Fremont Police Department, said in an email police were alerted to the incident on March 1, though it appears the spray-painting took place the night of Feb. 23. The case was investigated as an act of vandalism, not a hate crime, because the spray-painting "was not directed at a victim or a victim's property," Bosques said.

