Fremont school district weighing $5 million phones, public address upgrade

Thursday Mar 9

An example of the kind of desk phones the Fremont Unified School District is looking to replace as part of a roughly $5 million proposed upgrade to its phones, clocks, bells and public address systems. The Fremont Unified School District may spend almost $5 million of Measure E bond money to replace faulty phones and aging public address systems, clocks and bells at its 42 schools.

