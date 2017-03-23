Fremont: Police to begin using cellph...

Fremont: Police to begin using cellphone tracking device

14 hrs ago

The Fremont Police Department earlier this month got the OK to to begin using a device to locate and track people through their cellphones. At its March 7 meeting, the Fremont City Council approved the department's request for the device, called a cell site simulator.

Fremont, CA

