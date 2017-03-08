Fremont: Police release video of serial robbery suspect
Police have released video and images Wednesday and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in several robberies of Northern California stores. In an online video posted by Fremont police, the San Jose, Milpitas, and Stockton police departments say the man was suspected in a series of liquor stores and 7-Eleven robberies from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|3 min
|Mad Dad
|15
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|211
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Thunderheart344
|37
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC