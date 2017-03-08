Fremont: Police release video of serial robbery suspect

Police have released video and images Wednesday and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in several robberies of Northern California stores. In an online video posted by Fremont police, the San Jose, Milpitas, and Stockton police departments say the man was suspected in a series of liquor stores and 7-Eleven robberies from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2016.

