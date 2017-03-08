Fremont: Police release video of seri...

Fremont: Police release video of serial robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Police have released video and images Wednesday and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in several robberies of Northern California stores. In an online video posted by Fremont police, the San Jose, Milpitas, and Stockton police departments say the man was suspected in a series of liquor stores and 7-Eleven robberies from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 3 min Mad Dad 15
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Kelly 211
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 hr Thunderheart344 37
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 6 SouthHayward343 251
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC