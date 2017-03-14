Fremont police involved in shooting in Hayward
Earlier on Monday, there was a shooting investigation near the California State University East Bay campus in Hayward that had prompted a stay-in-place order at University Village, but police are not connecting the officer-involved shooting to that incident. Fremont officers were involved in an officer involved shooting in Hayward this evening.
