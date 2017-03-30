Fremont: Irvington BART site to be re...

Fremont: Irvington BART site to be reevaluated for almost $3 million

14 hrs ago

An aerial rendering of the planned area for the Irvington BART station outlines the platforms, and potential parking spaces and entryways. The Fremont City Council last week agreed to spend more than $2.5 million in Alameda County Measure BB sales tax funds to reevaluate an environmental impact report prepared 13 years ago for the planned Irvington BART station.

