Fremont: Council takes steps to address 'mega-homes'
At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Fremont City Council unanimously directed staff to "develop amendments to city codes and guidelines to address" huge homes that don't blend into the character of a neighborhood. Residents have complained several times to the council about large homes going up next to smaller ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|28 min
|Thunderheart344
|37
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Ron
|210
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC