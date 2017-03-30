Fremont: Community group wins lawsuit against city, developer
An aerial rendering of Valley Oak Partners' proposed Niles Gateway mixed-use development, which would include 98 residential units, and over 3,500 square feet of retail and community space on a former industrial site along Niles Boulevard in Fremont. Image courtesy of Valley Oak Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Stephruss29
|17
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|someone pii
|94
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC