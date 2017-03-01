Former Fremont teacher accused of masturbating in court
A former Fremont elementary school teacher who faces 13 felony counts for allegedly molesting two young students nearly 20 years ago was accused of masturbating in court Tuesday but a judge denied a defense motion for a mistrial in his case. Frank Montenegro's attorney, Todd Bequette, was cross-examining one of the alleged victims in the case when prosecutor Amanda Chavez suddenly asked Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kevin Murphy for a hearing outside the presence of jurors.
