First 150-kW charger in US established on Tesla's doorstep - Roadshow

Electric vehicle charging speeds are increasing, but EVgo's latest addition to California's EV infrastructure really wants to ramp things up. The charging network teamed up with manufacturer ABB to deploy a so-called "High Power" fast charging station in Fremont, California, also the home of Tesla 's vehicle manufacturing.

