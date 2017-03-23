East Bay: Threatened fish get truckin...

East Bay: Threatened fish get truckin' with a lift to spawning grounds

Biologists and volunteers capture steelhead trout in the Alameda Creek flood control channel in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Members from the East Bay Regional Park District, Alameda County Water District, Alameda Creek Alliance and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission worked to trap the threatened steelhead trout and move them several miles up river to spawning areas, that the fish are unable to reach because of barriers along the flood control channel.

