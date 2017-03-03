Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 overpass

Caltrans workers knock off loose pieces of concrete from the damaged Embarcadero Road overpass at U.S. Highway 101 on March 3 after a dump truck struck the structure. Photo by Sue Dremann : Caltrans spokesman Robert Haus said all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, but on the Embarcadero Road overpass, the righthand, westbound lane will remain closed indefinitely following the dump truck crash into the overpass on Thursday night.

