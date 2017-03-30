Deaf-Mute Photographer Protests Trump...

Deaf-Mute Photographer Protests Trump with Strong Words

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KQED

Clare Cassidy is an artist, with a beef against President Donald Trump. "I was so pissed off," Cassidy, who is based in Livermore, says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 min Caliboy 98
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 min Raddock 218
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 5 hr Mad Dad 19
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC