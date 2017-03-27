Commuters Welcome New Warm Springs BART Station in Fremont
After a two-year delay, the Bay Area's newest BART station is up and running with commuters testing it out for the first time on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,400 riders came through the new Warm Springs station in Fremont, a project that was completed under budget by $100 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Sun
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Lucas
|86
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC