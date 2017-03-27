Commuters Welcome New Warm Springs BA...

Commuters Welcome New Warm Springs BART Station in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

After a two-year delay, the Bay Area's newest BART station is up and running with commuters testing it out for the first time on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,400 riders came through the new Warm Springs station in Fremont, a project that was completed under budget by $100 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sun F Google 114
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Sun Wasted tax funding 2
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mar 25 Lucas 86
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit... Mar 20 FallenRev 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC