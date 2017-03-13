Just in case anyone is in the area or like me is a hopeless Max Groupie, you can come see this event LIVE! and FREE! Come join us: http://bit.ly/IoTSmackdown Charles Lord @bradatech @TonoTib: Well, one of the city council members in the high tech paradise of Fremont, CA is named Vinnie Bacon!... It sounds like an excuse for a get-together to me -- anyone named "Bacon" or names "Max" and loves bacon LOL Well, one of the city council members in the high tech paradise of Fremont, CA is named Vinnie Bacon! Next time Max visits ESC SJ he could Hey Max! Regarding the last line of your column, we actually have a mayor here in my home town by the name of "Max Bacon".

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.