Challenging views on Muslims, Islam o...

Challenging views on Muslims, Islam one meeting at a time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Inside Bay Area

When it comes to family, Moina Shaiq see no difference between hers and others whom she meets regularly in coffee shops, churches and community meetings. The Fremont resident has shuttled her four children between countless soccer practices and games, plus Boy Scout and Girl Scout activities, over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 9 hr axc 1157 24
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Sat Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Sat Dave 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Kelly 207
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan '17 Webster 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC