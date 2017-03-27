California, Washington Face Off Over ...

California, Washington Face Off Over Vehicle Fuel Standards

Read more: Voice of America

California and a dozen other states could be heading for a showdown with the federal government as the Trump administration reviews rules on fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions, rules President Donald Trump has said curtail growth in the auto industry. California has a waiver under federal law to set its own standards, and other states have the option to follow them.

