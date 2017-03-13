California Is Officially One of the H...

California Is Officially One of the Happiest States

Turns out, California dreamin' really is the way to live; cities in Cali snagged a whopping 12 of the top 20 spots in WallethHub's 2017 rankings of Happiest Places to Live . That's right; just one of 50 states claims ownership of nearly two-thirds of the top 20 happiest cities.

