California Is Officially One of the Happiest States
Turns out, California dreamin' really is the way to live; cities in Cali snagged a whopping 12 of the top 20 spots in WallethHub's 2017 rankings of Happiest Places to Live . That's right; just one of 50 states claims ownership of nearly two-thirds of the top 20 happiest cities.
