CA: BART's Long-Awaited Warm Springs Extension to Open March 25

March 12--BART's long-delayed extension to Warm Springs will open in two weeks, moving the Bay Area's regional transit backbone closer to serving San Jose and bringing thousands more parking spaces. The extension reaches from the Fremont station, currently the end of the line, 5.4 miles south to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont station near the Tesla auto plant in Fremont.

