CA: BART's Long-Awaited Warm Springs Extension to Open March 25
March 12--BART's long-delayed extension to Warm Springs will open in two weeks, moving the Bay Area's regional transit backbone closer to serving San Jose and bringing thousands more parking spaces. The extension reaches from the Fremont station, currently the end of the line, 5.4 miles south to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont station near the Tesla auto plant in Fremont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|gagme47
|56
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Lovey
|93
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|14Norte14
|5
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC