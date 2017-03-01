Blackmagic Design Announces New URSA Mini Pro 4.6K Camera

Fremont, California, USA - March 2, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced URSA Mini Pro 4.6K, a new professional camera that combines high end digital film quality with the ergonomics and features of a traditional broadcast camera. URSA Mini Pro features a massive number of tactile control buttons, switches and dials that make it faster to use, built in optical ND filters, a new interchangeable lens mount, dual CFAST 2.0 and dual SD/UHS-II card recorders, and much more.

