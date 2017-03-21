BART's Newest Station will Boost Alre...

BART's Newest Station will Boost Already Surging Warm Springs Innovation District

Excitement is building amid a development boom in the Warm Spring South Fremont Innovation District and much of it is because of the arrival of Bay Area Rapid Transit . Today much of the area immediately around the new Warm Springs BART Station is open fields but that is going to change.

