BART's long-awaited Warm Springs station opens in Fremont

After years of delays, BART officials and other community leaders Friday celebrated the opening of the new Warm Springs station in southern Fremont, which brings the transit agency one step closer to San Jose. Service on the 5.4-mile extension to Warm Springs station, which is located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd., began on Saturday morning but a station-opening ceremony was held Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.