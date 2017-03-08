BART system expands with opening of W...

BART system expands with opening of Warm Springs/South Fremont Station, March 25

BART's Warm Springs Extension will open for service on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The 5.4-mile extension connects the existing Fremont Station to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont Station.

