BART system expands with opening of Warm Springs/South Fremont Station, March 25
BART's Warm Springs Extension will open for service on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The 5.4-mile extension connects the existing Fremont Station to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
