Authorities continued to investigate the incident, which ended with a ...
The search for a robbery suspect who fled after an officer-involved shooting near the California State University East Bay campus on Tuesday ended overnight with the person still at large, police said. [related_articles location="left" show_article_date="false" article_type="curated" Authorities continued to investigate the incident, which ended with one suspect dead and another two in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Jojo
|62
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Ron
|214
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Lovey
|93
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|14Norte14
|5
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC