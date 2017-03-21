Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Friday Mar 17, titled Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car. In it, SFGate reports that:
Antioch police shot at a man after he drove into their car as he attempted to flee the scene of a shooting late Thursday, officials said. Police responded to reports of a shooting about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mokelumne Drive, a residential neighborhood of Antioch.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 Saturday Mar 18
Section 8 made Antioch ca a super dangerous town now!!!!!!!
I'm praying everyday for the house goes down , so I can afford a
House in a better area has no section 8 ..........
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|23 hr
|FallenRev
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Sun
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Garfield
|216
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC