Antioch police shoot man who rammed t...

Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Friday Mar 17, titled Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car. In it, SFGate reports that:

Antioch police shot at a man after he drove into their car as he attempted to flee the scene of a shooting late Thursday, officials said. Police responded to reports of a shooting about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mokelumne Drive, a residential neighborhood of Antioch.

James

Castro Valley, CA

#1 Saturday Mar 18
Section 8 made Antioch ca a super dangerous town now!!!!!!!
I'm praying everyday for the house goes down , so I can afford a
House in a better area has no section 8 ..........

