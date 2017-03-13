$3.14 Pi Day deals: Blaze Pizza, Villa Italian, Pieology, more
At Villa Italian Kitchen, present the restaurant's Pi Day coupon on your smartphone or in print to receive a 17-inch Neapolitan cheese pizza for $3.14. Happy 3.14159 and on and on! Pi Day falls this year on Tuesday.
