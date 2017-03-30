2 San Jose residents arrested at bank for numerous offenses
Police arrested two San Jose residents at a bank in Fremont on Tuesday after one of them allegedly attempted to take money from another customer's account, police said. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo located at 40982 Fremont Blvd. on a report that a female suspect attempted to fraudulently take money from a customer's account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|someone pii
|94
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC