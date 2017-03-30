2 San Jose residents arrested at bank...

2 San Jose residents arrested at bank for numerous offenses

Police arrested two San Jose residents at a bank in Fremont on Tuesday after one of them allegedly attempted to take money from another customer's account, police said. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo located at 40982 Fremont Blvd. on a report that a female suspect attempted to fraudulently take money from a customer's account.

