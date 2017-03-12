2 robbed at gunpoint in Fremont

2 robbed at gunpoint in Fremont

Around 2:14 a.m., one of the victims called police and told them that he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Mowry Ave. The victims believe there were seven or eight people involved in the robbery, as the suspect group was last seen driving away in two or three cars toward Farwell Dr. One suspect car was described as a black BMW sedan, which is similar to a description of a car involved in robberies the night before. One suspect was described as an African-American man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 260 pounds, with a stocky build, according to police.

