VIDEO: Flooding closes stretch of Highway 84 in Alameda Co.
A significant stretch of Highway 84 in Alameda County is closed Tuesday morning after overnight flooding wrecked the roadways, according to CalTrans officials. The highway is closed from Mission Blvd. and Niles Canyon in Fremont, all the way to 680 in both directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Kelley
|196
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC