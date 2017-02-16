Valentine the Horse Makes Strides Year After Serious Injury
Valentine the horse gallops in his pen a year after he was injured after falling into ravine. What a difference a year has made for a baby horse rescued from a Fremont ravine last Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|Curious
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Kristina
|2
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC