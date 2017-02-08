TUV Rheinland Opens Short and Long Ra...

TUV Rheinland Opens Short and Long Range IoT Wireless Testing...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: World News Report

The new facility, which compliments TUV Rheinland's existing Pleasanton, CA facility, will provide manufacturers complete testing services, supported by state-of-the-art equipment, to ensure their products are secure and meet industry standards for performance. The opening marks TUV Rheinland's 16th U.S. facility and serves as an end-to-end testing service in Silicon Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 3 hr Linda Miller 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 5 hr burrrrpo 16
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Blunt Force 187
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC