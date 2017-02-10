There's no question that the Tesla Model 3 will launch on...

Tesla will reportedly start to build pre-production versions of the its $35,000 mass-market Model 3 sedan in a few weeks. The automaker plans to launch the Model 3 in late 2017 and begin fulfilling 373,000 pre-orders for the vehicle through 2018; customers put down $1,000 each after the Model unveiling in March 2016 for the privilege of waiting two years or more to take delivery of their car.

