There's no question that the Tesla Model 3 will launch on...
Tesla will reportedly start to build pre-production versions of the its $35,000 mass-market Model 3 sedan in a few weeks. The automaker plans to launch the Model 3 in late 2017 and begin fulfilling 373,000 pre-orders for the vehicle through 2018; customers put down $1,000 each after the Model unveiling in March 2016 for the privilege of waiting two years or more to take delivery of their car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Kelly
|188
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC