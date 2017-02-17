The idea that a unionized Tesla facto...

The idea that a unionized Tesla factory will be a great labor win is an overstatement

It's starting to look as if the United Auto Workers is preparing to mount a serious unionization effort at Tesla's factory in Fremont, CA. A union at Tesla has been rumored since last year, but the process has intensified in the last week as a Tesla worker alleged that working conditions at the plant are a problem - and CEO Elon Musk pledged to investigate.

