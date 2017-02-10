Tesla worker: long hours, low pay and...

Tesla worker: long hours, low pay and unsafe conditions

FREMONT >> Disgruntled Tesla employees have reached out to the United Auto Workers, claiming they work long hours for low pay under unsafe conditions while the electric vehicle company sets aggressive production deadlines. California lawmakers have also begun to question Tesla for making its employees sign broad confidentiality agreements they say chill worker communications.

