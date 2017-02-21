Tesla swings to loss in 4Q, says Mode...

Tesla swings to loss in 4Q, says Model 3 on target

6 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Unable to string together profitable quarters, electric car and solar cell maker Tesla Inc. reported a loss for the last three months of 2016. Tesla posted its first profit in three years in last year's third quarter and had predicted net income in the fourth quarter.

