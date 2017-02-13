Tension high as Tesla retools for Model 3
Tesla will shut down its Fremont, Calif., factory for a week this month to prepare the assembly line for its highly anticipated midmarket electric car, the Model 3. "This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp toward 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018," the company said last week. It's no exaggeration to say the success or failure of the Model 3 will mark a key event in automotive history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Kelly
|188
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC