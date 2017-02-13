Tension high as Tesla retools for Mod...

Tension high as Tesla retools for Model 3

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

Tesla will shut down its Fremont, Calif., factory for a week this month to prepare the assembly line for its highly anticipated midmarket electric car, the Model 3. "This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp toward 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018," the company said last week. It's no exaggeration to say the success or failure of the Model 3 will mark a key event in automotive history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Feb 10 Kelly 188
News Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli... Feb 10 yidfellas v USA 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC