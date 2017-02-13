Tension high as Tesla retools for Model 3

Tesla will shut down its Fremont, Calif., factory for a week this month to prepare the assembly line for its highly anticipated midmarket electric car, the Model 3. "This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp toward 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018," the company said last week. It's no exaggeration to say the success or failure of the Model 3 will mark a key event in automotive history.

