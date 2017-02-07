Taxes and NAFTA: Can Trump's cure for American manufacturing bolster the auto industry?
He condemned the Trans-Pacific Partnership during the campaign and called the North American Free Trade Agreement "the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere." Since being elected he has signaled a move toward more protectionist policies, suggesting at one point a border tax of 20% on imported goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Luigi
|186
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC