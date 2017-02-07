Taxes and NAFTA: Can Trump's cure for...

Taxes and NAFTA: Can Trump's cure for American manufacturing bolster the auto industry?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

He condemned the Trans-Pacific Partnership during the campaign and called the North American Free Trade Agreement "the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere." Since being elected he has signaled a move toward more protectionist policies, suggesting at one point a border tax of 20% on imported goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Luigi 186
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC