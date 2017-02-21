Support AB 1506 to repeal the Costa-H...

Support AB 1506 to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act and...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Francisco Bay View

This decades-old newspaper shows the jubilation in Santa Monica over passage of local rent control, which is needed now more than ever there, as well as in the Bay Area. Two of the sponsors of AB 1506, Assemblymember Richard Bloom and state Sen. Ben Allen, are Democrats from Santa Monica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 22 hr jake 7
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 22 hr Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Hasbeen Hillary 199
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC