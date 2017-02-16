Risk of falling boulders prompts clos...

Risk of falling boulders prompts closure of Palomares Rd

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KRON 4

The potential for rocks to fall on motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists prompted the closure Thursday of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County, county public works officials said. The closure went into effect at about 2 p.m. between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont, said John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the public works agency's maintenance and operations department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) 1 hr Quality 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hmmm 190
Immigration at williams sausage Fri GO TRUMP 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Thu lee520 17
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli... Feb 10 yidfellas v USA 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 19 at 5:23AM PST

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC