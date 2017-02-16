Risk of falling boulders prompts closure of Palomares Rd
The potential for rocks to fall on motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists prompted the closure Thursday of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County, county public works officials said. The closure went into effect at about 2 p.m. between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont, said John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the public works agency's maintenance and operations department.
