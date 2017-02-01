Prosecutor: Driver in fatal Fremont c...

Prosecutor: Driver in fatal Fremont crash was filled with drugs

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A urine test showed that Melissa Ho had a cocktail of drugs in her system at the time her Volvo rammed into the back of a tow truck, pinning a man and instantly killing him, a prosecutor said Wednesday. William Sampson, 22, had a severed leg and was so badly mangled from the crash on Aug. 16, 2014 in Fremont at 12:13 p.m. that his friend said he looked like "butchered meat," prosecutor Angela Backers said.

