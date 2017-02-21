Pr xima Parada releases their new alb...

Pr xima Parada releases their new album on Feb. 24 in the Fremont Theater

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: New Times SLO

Prxima Parada opens their new album, Big Seven , with "Tossin' My Troubles," a song whose lyrics were written by keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist Nick Larson's mom, Linda O'Connelly, with a melody they worked on together. "Tossin' my troubles in the water/ 'Til every single one is gone/ And as they float downstream away from me/ I'm gonna sit back and watch 'em roll on," the chorus goes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 hr Jcorinthos436 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Pay Back 197
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC