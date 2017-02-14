Police: Fremont man arrested in slaying was out on parole
A 30-year-old parolee from Fremont shot and killed another man inside a Milpitas parking garage, then fled in a stolen car before he was arrested, police said Tuesday. Stuart Ison Baronngaue , who was wanted at the time for a parole violation from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of murder, robbery and felony evasion, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Kristina
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Kelly
|188
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC