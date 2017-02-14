Police: Fremont man arrested in slayi...

Police: Fremont man arrested in slaying was out on parole

A 30-year-old parolee from Fremont shot and killed another man inside a Milpitas parking garage, then fled in a stolen car before he was arrested, police said Tuesday. Stuart Ison Baronngaue , who was wanted at the time for a parole violation from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of murder, robbery and felony evasion, police said.

