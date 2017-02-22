Niles Canyon Road in Fremont still cl...

Niles Canyon Road in Fremont still closed after mudslides

6 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A major section of a key commute highway remained closed through Wednesday morning, and crews did not have an estimate for when it would be reopened. Crews continued to remove debris left from flooding and mudslides and kept a 4-mile stretch of Niles Canyon Road, Caltrans spokesman Bob Haus said.

