Niles Canyon Road in Fremont still closed after mudslides
A major section of a key commute highway remained closed through Wednesday morning, and crews did not have an estimate for when it would be reopened. Crews continued to remove debris left from flooding and mudslides and kept a 4-mile stretch of Niles Canyon Road, Caltrans spokesman Bob Haus said.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Pay Back
|197
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
