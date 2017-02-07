More
Love is in the air as the Fremont Symphony Orchestra presents another of its popular Valentine-themed concerts on Saturday, February 11 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. Music will include Siegfried Idyll, Wagners tender birthday gift to his wife, Cosima; Brahms Liebeslieder Waltzes; Rachmaninoffs haunting Vocalise; Santoris Con te Partiro ; and special arrangements of Richard Strauss Rosenkavalier trio; the Habanera from Bizets Carmen; Flower Duet from Delibes Lakm ; Song to the Moon from Dvor ks Rusalka and more.
