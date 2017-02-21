More

More

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-City Voice

Fremont is changing and so is its traffic. Sitting at one of the Citys 175 or so signals the other day, I began to wonder how traffic in Fremont is managed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-City Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Kelley 193
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Sun Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli... Feb 10 yidfellas v USA 1
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC