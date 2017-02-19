Mobile home burglary in Fremont, police search for suspects
According to police, the burglary occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Besaro Mobile Home Park located at 4141 Deep Creek Road. One suspect is described as a female with a medium build, and the second suspect is described as a skinny male with short brown hair.
